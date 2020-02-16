Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $2.16 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 165,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 102,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

