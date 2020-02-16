Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.43% of Dover worth $908,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.86. 643,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average is $105.47. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.