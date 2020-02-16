Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Dover worth $52,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Dover by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 260,736 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dover by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 146,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,047,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,343 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

