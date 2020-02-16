Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.42 ($36.54).

DUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Duerr alerts:

Shares of DUE stock opened at €29.35 ($34.13) on Friday. Duerr has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a one year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.26 and its 200 day moving average is €26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.