Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will announce sales of $328.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.50 million and the lowest is $320.35 million. Dunkin Brands Group posted sales of $319.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNKN opened at $75.78 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

