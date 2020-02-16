DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 276.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

DXC Technology stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

