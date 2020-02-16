Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 886,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 993,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

