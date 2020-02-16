Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 76,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 233,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $110.08 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

