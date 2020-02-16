Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

