Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $20,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMN opened at $74.73 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

