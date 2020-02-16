Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.27.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL opened at $207.31 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $162.21 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

