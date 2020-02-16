Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,347 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,955 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,352,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,476,000 after purchasing an additional 965,851 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. Edison International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a $73.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

