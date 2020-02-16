Egretia (EGT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.15 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Egretia has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $5.15 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Egretia has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03111938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00241882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00152869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, CoinEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.