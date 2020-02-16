Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Short Interest Update

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $2.07 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.