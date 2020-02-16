Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 435,467 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $9,410,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.3305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

