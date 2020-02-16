Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of ECA opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Encana has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

In other news, CFO Corey Douglas Code acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,728.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Encana during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Encana during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Encana during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Encana during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Encana during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

