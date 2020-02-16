Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 951,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 144,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 286,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.