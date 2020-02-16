Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Enova International accounts for 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.51% of Enova International worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Enova International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

