Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,423 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for 1.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Entegris worth $132,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,022,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 55,530 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after buying an additional 795,790 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after buying an additional 325,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after buying an additional 416,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 1,950.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 672,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $59.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

