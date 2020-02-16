Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,350,496 shares of company stock valued at $35,595,633 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

