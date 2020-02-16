Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVST opened at $29.30 on Friday. Envista has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.79.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,215,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,940,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,769,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

