EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $228,379,000 after acquiring an additional 446,379 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $180,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,476,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $123,673,000 after acquiring an additional 120,206 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $74.92 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

