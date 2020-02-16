EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 162,090 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of EQT worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $51,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

