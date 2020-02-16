Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,298,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,954 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 3.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Equifax worth $322,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 590,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 562.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $162.96 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

