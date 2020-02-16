Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,814. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

