Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Everest Re Group worth $30,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $291.37 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $210.13 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

