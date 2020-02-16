Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,282 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 163,531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,777,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,085,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 700,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,516,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average of $148.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.