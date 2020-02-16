Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXFO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Exfo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Exfo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $227.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.23. Exfo has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

