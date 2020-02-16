Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.78% of Exxon Mobil worth $14,115,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 596,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,683 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 39,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 43,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848,001 shares. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

