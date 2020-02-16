Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Ruffer LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 599,351 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 5.8% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $199,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,578,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848,001 shares. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

