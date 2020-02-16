Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,864 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 32,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.65 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

