F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,753 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of F5 Networks worth $56,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,519,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.19 and a 1 year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.65.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $36,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,206.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.