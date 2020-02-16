Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

FB stock opened at $214.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.93. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

