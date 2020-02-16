Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 4.8% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Facebook by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $2,238,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

FB opened at $214.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

