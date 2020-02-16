Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.31

News stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a coverage optimism score of -2.31 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Facebook’s ranking:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,741,747 shares. Facebook has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

