Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE:FSLY opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. Fastly has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

In other news, Director David Hornik sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $1,935,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 127,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $2,689,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,642 shares of company stock worth $13,726,652 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 12,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after buying an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $20,698,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $17,390,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $12,288,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.