Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497,653 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 8.90% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $872,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $77,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.23. 416,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.36. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

