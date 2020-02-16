Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Position Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,555 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 2.86% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $31,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $45.33.

