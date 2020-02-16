Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned 4.45% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $21,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 66,398 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period.

FCOM opened at $37.93 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.