Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 8,200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 666.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.18. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.