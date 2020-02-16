Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 57,198 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,198 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

