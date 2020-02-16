Fiera Capital Corp Buys 13,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 373.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $116.58. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

