Fiera Capital Corp Buys 747 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $171.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

