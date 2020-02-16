Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 24,265 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Page Arthur B grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

CHD opened at $76.43 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

