Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 40,506 Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $1,219,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,781,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 231,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,151,050 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $61.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

