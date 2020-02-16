Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 516.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

