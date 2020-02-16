Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,347,416 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $161.01 on Friday. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

