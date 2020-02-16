Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.64% of Exfo worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXFO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Exfo in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Exfo by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Exfo in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exfo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Exfo Inc has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exfo Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

