Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.93 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $340.49 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

