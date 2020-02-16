Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 802.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Ventas by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 47,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 69,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $59.75 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

